Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.00

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 152144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

