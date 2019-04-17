AAON (AAON) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.87

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 1688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). AAON had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

