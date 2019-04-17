9,394 Shares in Bank Ozk (OZK) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

