$9.66 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce sales of $9.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 580.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $77.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.99 million, with estimates ranging from $11.96 million to $163.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,017.43% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc acquired 263,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.83.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

