8X8 (EGHT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.72.

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $797,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,871,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 346,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,516,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

