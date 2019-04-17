8,770 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “8,770 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/8770-shares-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof-purchased-by-sciencast-management-lp.html.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.