8,540 Shares in LKQ Co. (LKQ) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

