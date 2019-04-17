$83.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $83.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.09 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $69.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $387.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.26 million to $389.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.47 million, with estimates ranging from $383.69 million to $471.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wood & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 89,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,122,074.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,726,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,228,270.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $28,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958 in the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,568,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRWD opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

