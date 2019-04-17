$697.22 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $697.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $809.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 3,448,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,417. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

