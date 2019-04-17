629,030 Shares in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 629,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,203,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,548,000 after buying an additional 771,535 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 2,552.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after buying an additional 574,991 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 624,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 421,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 148,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital lowered Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

