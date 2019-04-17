6 Meridian Takes $192,000 Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2,252.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $168,289.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $141,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.75 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/6-meridian-takes-192000-position-in-customers-bancorp-inc-cubi.html.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.