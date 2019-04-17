58,464 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “58,464 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/58464-shares-in-farmland-partners-inc-fpi-purchased-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.