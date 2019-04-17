5,000 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Purchased by RMR Advisors LLC

RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49,292.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.70 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 214,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,980. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “5,000 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Purchased by RMR Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/5000-shares-in-essential-properties-realty-trust-inc-eprt-purchased-by-rmr-advisors-llc.html.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.