400 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.55 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

