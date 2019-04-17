396,671 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 396,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,356,000. Norges Bank owned 0.57% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $217,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,302,762 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $956,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,535 shares of company stock worth $8,929,236. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

