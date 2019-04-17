33,801 Shares in EVI Industries Inc (EVI) Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 177,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

EVI Industries stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,721. EVI Industries Inc has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $48.45.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised EVI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

In other EVI Industries news, CEO Henry M. Nahmad sold 31,226 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,194,394.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,949,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

