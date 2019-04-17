$33.59 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) to post sales of $33.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the highest is $34.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) will report full year sales of $133.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.04 million to $143.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.47 million, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $136.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ).

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) in a report on Sunday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MRNA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,768. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

