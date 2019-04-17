3,290 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $137.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $1,627,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.06, for a total value of $92,635.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,628.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,593. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

