240 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

