21Vianet Group (VNET) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $7.98. 2,361,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 474,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The stock has a market cap of $813.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.
