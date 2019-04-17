21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of VNET opened at $7.27 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,371,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,872,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 563,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 494,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 746,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 448,672 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

