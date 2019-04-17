2,150 Shares in Park National Co. (PRK) Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $79.27 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.91 million.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.62, for a total value of $107,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

