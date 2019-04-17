1irstcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 112.9% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $17,919.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00010846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 170% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000310 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000318 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

