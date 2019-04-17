1,832 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter.

DHIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

