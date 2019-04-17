18,225 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0994 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

