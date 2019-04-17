$182.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $182.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $189.45 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $761.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $722.80 million to $781.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $803.62 million, with estimates ranging from $751.83 million to $840.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In related news, CFO Valerie Toalson acquired 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,955.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,044 shares of company stock worth $1,096,177. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1,966.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 784,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

