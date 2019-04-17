$18.69 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce sales of $18.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $15.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $62.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $63.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.85 million, with estimates ranging from $79.71 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.15% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,534,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 474,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

