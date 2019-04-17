$172.10 Million in Sales Expected for InterXion Holding NV (INXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to report sales of $172.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.31 million and the lowest is $169.14 million. InterXion posted sales of $164.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year sales of $721.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.60 million to $725.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $825.01 million, with estimates ranging from $816.06 million to $832.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). InterXion had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of InterXion stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $66.89. 15,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,557. InterXion has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 723.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

