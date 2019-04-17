$166.84 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will announce $166.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.58 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $725.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $748.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $789.50 million, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $803.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Noble Financial set a $7.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $22,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,967,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $7,183,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,321,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $779.80 million, a P/E ratio of -376.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

