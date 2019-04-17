1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.75 ($61.34).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI stock opened at €33.60 ($39.07) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €30.86 ($35.88) and a 52-week high of €65.10 ($75.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62.

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.