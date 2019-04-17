$14.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) to post sales of $14.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cinedigm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29 million. Cinedigm reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinedigm will report full-year sales of $56.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.47 million to $56.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $41.01 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinedigm.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CIDM. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.85. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

