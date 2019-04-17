$11.91 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will post $11.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the highest is $13.11 million. Energy Fuels posted sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 852.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year sales of $56.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.67 million, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $86.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 1,210,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,170. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

