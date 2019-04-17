$11.46 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $11.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $38.80 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $4.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $59.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.12 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.15 million, with estimates ranging from $15.10 million to $140.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $203,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $218,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,762 shares of company stock valued at $258,567. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in MacroGenics by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 967,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 845,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,935. The company has a market cap of $853.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.99. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

