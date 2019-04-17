$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tenaris by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tenaris by 6,493.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 818,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 299,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 161,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,235. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

