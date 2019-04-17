$1.09 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 501,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,092.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

BCEI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 199,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,123. The stock has a market cap of $482.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

