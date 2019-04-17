$1.09 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.
BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
BCEI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 199,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,123. The stock has a market cap of $482.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.
