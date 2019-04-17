$0.62 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 127,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5,332.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 217,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,020. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.