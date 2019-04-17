$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group Inc (HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.50. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,408. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

