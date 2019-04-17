-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,530,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,805 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $19,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $36.33.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

