$0.28 EPS Expected for Centurylink Inc (CTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,424. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,726.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,762,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after buying an additional 1,323,554 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,128,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 171,941 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

