$0.27 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,177,000 after buying an additional 403,006 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $25,330,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the period.

BOOT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,348. The stock has a market cap of $896.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

