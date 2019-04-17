$0.04 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. CEVA also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.55 and a beta of 1.74. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in CEVA by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CEVA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

