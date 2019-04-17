$0.04 EPS Expected for Altice USA Inc (ATUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Altice USA posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other Altice USA news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,780,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,258,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,249,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,973,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,755,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 1,736,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 290.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

