Zumiez (ZUMZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zumiez’ shares outperformed the industry in the past three months, riding on a favorable comps trend and a sturdy bottom-line picture. Notably, during fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, comps grew 3.9%, backed by higher transaction volume, and growth in men’s, women’s, hard goods and footwear categories. Management expects the positive comps trend to continue in fiscal 2019. In the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings improved year on year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This was largely driven by lower tax expenses. Furthermore, Zumiez is on track with store remodeling and openings. The company is also striving to boost consumer’s shopping experience across sales channels. On the flip side, we note that management issued an unfavorable view for first-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein it expects a loss of 13-7 cents per share. This is likely to stem from a decline in operating margin.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Zumiez stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 246.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Zumiez by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

