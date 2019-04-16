ZSEcoin Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges (ZSE)

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, ZSEcoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZSEcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. ZSEcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZSEcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.02316145 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009481 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000341 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001395 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin (ZSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,117,419 coins. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZSEcoin’s official website is zsecoin.com

Buying and Selling ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZSEcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZSEcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZSEcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZSEcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZSEcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.