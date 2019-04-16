Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.28 per share, for a total transaction of $61,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Syed A. Jafry acquired 1,925 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.52 per share, for a total transaction of $241,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

