Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.25 ($40.99).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

