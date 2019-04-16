Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $1.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,428. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.09.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

