Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to “Buy”

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ironwood’s sole marketed product Linzess has performed encouragingly on the back of strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions. The company remains focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, the company’s separation into two companies is anticipated to increase operational performance and strategic flexibility. The company’s termination of the license agreement with AstraZeneca related to Zurampic and Duzallo reduced operating expenses. However, competition in CIC and IBS-C, Linzess’ target markets is intensifying. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as the rest of its pipeline is mostly mid-stage in nature. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRWD. BTIG Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wood & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,276. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,726,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,842,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $81,237.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,850.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,958. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,174,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,974,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,568,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

