Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Front Yard Residential (RESI) to Hold

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

NYSE RESI opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1,357.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

