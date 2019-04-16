Zacks Investment Research Lowers L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY) to Sell

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.52. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.